CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|592
|595½
|587
|588½
|—3½
|May
|607
|609¾
|601½
|603½
|—3
|Jul
|620
|623
|615
|617
|—2¾
|Sep
|634½
|637
|629½
|631½
|—2¾
|Dec
|652
|654¾
|647¾
|649¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|665¼
|668¾
|661¾
|663½
|—2½
|May
|671¼
|673½
|671¼
|672¼
|+1
|Jul
|659
|659
|658½
|658½
|—2½
|Est. sales 56,392.
|Wed.’s sales 172,544
|Wed.’s open int 431,027
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|497¾
|503¼
|497½
|499¾
|+2¼
|May
|512
|518
|512
|514¾
|+2½
|Jul
|515¼
|520¾
|515
|518
|+2¾
|Sep
|477¾
|482¼
|477½
|481¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|475¼
|479½
|475
|479
|+2½
|Mar
|485¾
|490¼
|485¾
|489¼
|+1¾
|May
|493¼
|496¼
|493¼
|495¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|494¾
|498½
|494¼
|498
|+2½
|Sep
|472
|474½
|471¾
|474¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|469¾
|472¼
|469½
|472¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|479
|480½
|479
|480½
|May
|470
|485½
|470
|485½
|Dec
|465
|465
|465
|465
|+1½
|Dec
|460
|460
|460
|460
|+¾
|Est. sales 200,796.
|Wed.’s sales 477,356
|Wed.’s open int 2,071,425
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|341½
|352½
|340¾
|350¼
|+9
|May
|348½
|359
|347¾
|356¾
|+8½
|Jul
|360
|360
|360
|360
|+6
|Est. sales 318.
|Wed.’s sales 522
|Wed.’s open int 3,882
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1032¼
|1043¼
|1031¾
|1041¾
|+10
|May
|1049
|1060¾
|1048¼
|1059
|+10¾
|Jul
|1064
|1076¼
|1063¾
|1074¾
|+10¾
|Aug
|1063¼
|1073¾
|1062¾
|1072½
|+9¾
|Sep
|1049¾
|1059
|1048½
|1057¾
|+8¾
|Nov
|1051¼
|1061
|1050¾
|1059½
|+8¼
|Jan
|1061¾
|1070¼
|1061½
|1068
|+6¾
|Mar
|1061¾
|1068¾
|1059¾
|1067¾
|+7
|May
|1064¾
|1068¾
|1062¾
|1068¾
|+4½
|Jul
|1073¼
|1077½
|1072¾
|1077½
|+7
|Nov
|1047½
|1048¾
|1047½
|1047½
|+4½
|Est. sales 155,486.
|Wed.’s sales 303,581
|Wed.’s open int 890,774
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.40
|47.16
|46.21
|47.03
|+.73
|May
|46.90
|47.68
|46.70
|47.55
|+.75
|Jul
|47.18
|47.92
|46.98
|47.82
|+.75
|Aug
|46.99
|47.77
|46.86
|47.68
|+.74
|Sep
|46.79
|47.54
|46.64
|47.46
|+.74
|Oct
|46.51
|47.25
|46.37
|47.12
|+.68
|Dec
|46.46
|47.20
|46.37
|47.11
|+.71
|Jan
|46.51
|47.21
|46.36
|47.09
|+.68
|Mar
|46.42
|47.13
|46.42
|47.10
|+.69
|Est. sales 48,182.
|Wed.’s sales 189,471
|Wed.’s open int 571,080,
|up 4,653
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|294.70
|296.80
|293.40
|296.00
|+1.30
|May
|303.10
|305.20
|301.60
|304.40
|+1.30
|Jul
|309.80
|311.70
|308.30
|311.10
|+1.30
|Aug
|311.50
|313.20
|310.10
|312.60
|+1.00
|Sep
|312.30
|314.00
|311.00
|313.40
|+.90
|Oct
|312.50
|314.40
|311.40
|313.60
|+.70
|Dec
|317.50
|317.90
|315.20
|317.30
|+.60
|Jan
|317.80
|318.40
|316.20
|318.30
|+.60
|Mar
|318.00
|318.30
|316.20
|318.30
|+.60
|May
|317.90
|317.90
|317.60
|317.60
|—1.20
|Jul
|320.00
|321.20
|320.00
|321.20
|—.20
|Aug
|320.00
|320.10
|320.00
|320.10
|—.80
|Est. sales 69,925.
|Wed.’s sales 161,348
|Wed.’s open int 587,798,
|up 29
