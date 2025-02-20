CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 592 595½ 587 588½ —3½ May 607 609¾ 601½ 603½ —3 Jul 620 623 615 617 —2¾ Sep 634½ 637 629½ 631½ —2¾ Dec 652 654¾ 647¾ 649¼ —2¾ Mar 665¼ 668¾ 661¾ 663½ —2½ May 671¼ 673½ 671¼ 672¼ +1 Jul 659 659 658½ 658½ —2½ Est. sales 56,392. Wed.’s sales 172,544 Wed.’s open int 431,027 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 497¾ 503¼ 497½ 499¾ +2¼ May 512 518 512 514¾ +2½ Jul 515¼ 520¾ 515 518 +2¾ Sep 477¾ 482¼ 477½ 481¼ +2¼ Dec 475¼ 479½ 475 479 +2½ Mar 485¾ 490¼ 485¾ 489¼ +1¾ May 493¼ 496¼ 493¼ 495¾ +2¼ Jul 494¾ 498½ 494¼ 498 +2½ Sep 472 474½ 471¾ 474¼ +2¼ Dec 469¾ 472¼ 469½ 472¼ +2¼ Mar 479 480½ 479 480½ May 470 485½ 470 485½ Dec 465 465 465 465 +1½ Dec 460 460 460 460 +¾ Est. sales 200,796. Wed.’s sales 477,356 Wed.’s open int 2,071,425 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 341½ 352½ 340¾ 350¼ +9 May 348½ 359 347¾ 356¾ +8½ Jul 360 360 360 360 +6 Est. sales 318. Wed.’s sales 522 Wed.’s open int 3,882 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1032¼ 1043¼ 1031¾ 1041¾ +10 May 1049 1060¾ 1048¼ 1059 +10¾ Jul 1064 1076¼ 1063¾ 1074¾ +10¾ Aug 1063¼ 1073¾ 1062¾ 1072½ +9¾ Sep 1049¾ 1059 1048½ 1057¾ +8¾ Nov 1051¼ 1061 1050¾ 1059½ +8¼ Jan 1061¾ 1070¼ 1061½ 1068 +6¾ Mar 1061¾ 1068¾ 1059¾ 1067¾ +7 May 1064¾ 1068¾ 1062¾ 1068¾ +4½ Jul 1073¼ 1077½ 1072¾ 1077½ +7 Nov 1047½ 1048¾ 1047½ 1047½ +4½ Est. sales 155,486. Wed.’s sales 303,581 Wed.’s open int 890,774 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.40 47.16 46.21 47.03 +.73 May 46.90 47.68 46.70 47.55 +.75 Jul 47.18 47.92 46.98 47.82 +.75 Aug 46.99 47.77 46.86 47.68 +.74 Sep 46.79 47.54 46.64 47.46 +.74 Oct 46.51 47.25 46.37 47.12 +.68 Dec 46.46 47.20 46.37 47.11 +.71 Jan 46.51 47.21 46.36 47.09 +.68 Mar 46.42 47.13 46.42 47.10 +.69 Est. sales 48,182. Wed.’s sales 189,471 Wed.’s open int 571,080, up 4,653 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 294.70 296.80 293.40 296.00 +1.30 May 303.10 305.20 301.60 304.40 +1.30 Jul 309.80 311.70 308.30 311.10 +1.30 Aug 311.50 313.20 310.10 312.60 +1.00 Sep 312.30 314.00 311.00 313.40 +.90 Oct 312.50 314.40 311.40 313.60 +.70 Dec 317.50 317.90 315.20 317.30 +.60 Jan 317.80 318.40 316.20 318.30 +.60 Mar 318.00 318.30 316.20 318.30 +.60 May 317.90 317.90 317.60 317.60 —1.20 Jul 320.00 321.20 320.00 321.20 —.20 Aug 320.00 320.10 320.00 320.10 —.80 Est. sales 69,925. Wed.’s sales 161,348 Wed.’s open int 587,798, up 29

