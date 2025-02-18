CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|598¼
|606
|593¼
|598¼
|—1¾
|May
|612
|618¾
|606½
|611¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|623¼
|630¼
|617¾
|623¼
|—2
|Sep
|633¼
|642¾
|631
|636¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|654¼
|659¾
|648
|653
|—2¼
|Mar
|665
|672
|661
|664¾
|—2¾
|May
|666
|673¾
|666
|669¼
|—2
|Jul
|660
|660½
|657¼
|657¼
|Est. sales 114,484.
|Fri.’s sales 211,690
|Fri.’s open int 445,012
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496¼
|502
|493¼
|497½
|+1¼
|May
|508
|514½
|505½
|510¼
|+1½
|Jul
|510
|517
|508¼
|513¾
|+2½
|Sep
|474¼
|478¾
|473½
|476
|+¾
|Dec
|472½
|476
|471½
|473½
|+½
|Mar
|482½
|486¼
|482½
|484¾
|+1
|May
|488½
|492
|488¼
|490½
|+¾
|Jul
|490½
|493¾
|490¼
|492
|+½
|Sep
|470
|470½
|469
|469¼
|Dec
|466
|468¾
|465½
|467
|Dec
|462¾
|462¾
|462¾
|462¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 248,335.
|Fri.’s sales 439,953
|Fri.’s open int 2,046,164,
|up 15,814
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|337
|346¼
|337
|345
|+7½
|May
|343¼
|350
|342¼
|349¼
|+7½
|Est. sales 550.
|Fri.’s sales 736
|Fri.’s open int 4,097,
|up 68
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1033
|1041¾
|1026
|1036
|May
|1049
|1058
|1042½
|1052¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|1066
|1073¾
|1058½
|1067¾
|—
|½
|Aug
|1063¾
|1070¼
|1056¼
|1065½
|Sep
|1048
|1054½
|1041¼
|1050¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1051
|1057
|1043¾
|1052½
|+½
|Jan
|1060¼
|1066¾
|1055¾
|1062½
|Mar
|1057¾
|1065¼
|1054
|1061½
|—
|½
|May
|1059¼
|1067¼
|1058½
|1067¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|1069
|1072
|1068
|1072
|+1¼
|Nov
|1039
|1042
|1038½
|1041½
|+2
|Est. sales 126,930.
|Fri.’s sales 264,326
|Fri.’s open int 894,779,
|up 474
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.10
|46.51
|45.58
|46.43
|+.36
|May
|46.53
|46.97
|46.04
|46.90
|+.38
|Jul
|46.77
|47.21
|46.30
|47.14
|+.38
|Aug
|46.64
|47.01
|46.13
|46.96
|+.38
|Sep
|46.39
|46.73
|45.86
|46.69
|+.38
|Oct
|46.12
|46.41
|45.55
|46.41
|+.41
|Dec
|45.98
|46.38
|45.52
|46.32
|+.36
|Jan
|46.01
|46.37
|45.58
|46.36
|+.38
|Mar
|45.74
|46.14
|45.74
|46.14
|+.16
|Est. sales 58,586.
|Fri.’s sales 130,535
|Fri.’s open int 565,846,
|up 2,718
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|295.30
|298.00
|293.20
|295.20
|—.70
|May
|303.50
|306.20
|301.50
|303.30
|—.70
|Jul
|310.70
|312.80
|308.40
|310.00
|—.70
|Aug
|312.30
|314.60
|310.30
|312.10
|—.50
|Sep
|313.50
|315.50
|311.60
|313.10
|—.50
|Oct
|314.00
|315.90
|312.30
|313.40
|—.60
|Dec
|317.90
|319.60
|315.90
|317.20
|—.70
|Jan
|319.10
|320.40
|317.70
|319.40
|+.20
|Mar
|318.60
|320.40
|318.00
|319.20
|May
|319.80
|319.80
|319.60
|319.60
|—.50
|Est. sales 66,537.
|Fri.’s sales 166,325
|Fri.’s open int 585,826
