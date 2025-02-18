CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 598¼ 606 593¼ 598¼ —1¾ May 612 618¾ 606½ 611¾ —1¾ Jul 623¼ 630¼ 617¾ 623¼ —2 Sep 633¼ 642¾ 631 636¼ —2¼ Dec 654¼ 659¾ 648 653 —2¼ Mar 665 672 661 664¾ —2¾ May 666 673¾ 666 669¼ —2 Jul 660 660½ 657¼ 657¼ Est. sales 114,484. Fri.’s sales 211,690 Fri.’s open int 445,012 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 496¼ 502 493¼ 497½ +1¼ May 508 514½ 505½ 510¼ +1½ Jul 510 517 508¼ 513¾ +2½ Sep 474¼ 478¾ 473½ 476 +¾ Dec 472½ 476 471½ 473½ +½ Mar 482½ 486¼ 482½ 484¾ +1 May 488½ 492 488¼ 490½ +¾ Jul 490½ 493¾ 490¼ 492 +½ Sep 470 470½ 469 469¼ Dec 466 468¾ 465½ 467 Dec 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ +2½ Est. sales 248,335. Fri.’s sales 439,953 Fri.’s open int 2,046,164, up 15,814 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 337 346¼ 337 345 +7½ May 343¼ 350 342¼ 349¼ +7½ Est. sales 550. Fri.’s sales 736 Fri.’s open int 4,097, up 68 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1033 1041¾ 1026 1036 May 1049 1058 1042½ 1052¼ — ½ Jul 1066 1073¾ 1058½ 1067¾ — ½ Aug 1063¾ 1070¼ 1056¼ 1065½ Sep 1048 1054½ 1041¼ 1050¼ +¼ Nov 1051 1057 1043¾ 1052½ +½ Jan 1060¼ 1066¾ 1055¾ 1062½ Mar 1057¾ 1065¼ 1054 1061½ — ½ May 1059¼ 1067¼ 1058½ 1067¼ +2¼ Jul 1069 1072 1068 1072 +1¼ Nov 1039 1042 1038½ 1041½ +2 Est. sales 126,930. Fri.’s sales 264,326 Fri.’s open int 894,779, up 474 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.10 46.51 45.58 46.43 +.36 May 46.53 46.97 46.04 46.90 +.38 Jul 46.77 47.21 46.30 47.14 +.38 Aug 46.64 47.01 46.13 46.96 +.38 Sep 46.39 46.73 45.86 46.69 +.38 Oct 46.12 46.41 45.55 46.41 +.41 Dec 45.98 46.38 45.52 46.32 +.36 Jan 46.01 46.37 45.58 46.36 +.38 Mar 45.74 46.14 45.74 46.14 +.16 Est. sales 58,586. Fri.’s sales 130,535 Fri.’s open int 565,846, up 2,718 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 295.30 298.00 293.20 295.20 —.70 May 303.50 306.20 301.50 303.30 —.70 Jul 310.70 312.80 308.40 310.00 —.70 Aug 312.30 314.60 310.30 312.10 —.50 Sep 313.50 315.50 311.60 313.10 —.50 Oct 314.00 315.90 312.30 313.40 —.60 Dec 317.90 319.60 315.90 317.20 —.70 Jan 319.10 320.40 317.70 319.40 +.20 Mar 318.60 320.40 318.00 319.20 May 319.80 319.80 319.60 319.60 —.50 Est. sales 66,537. Fri.’s sales 166,325 Fri.’s open int 585,826

