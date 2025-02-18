Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 18, 2025, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 598¼ 606 593¼ 598¼ —1¾
May 612 618¾ 606½ 611¾ —1¾
Jul 623¼ 630¼ 617¾ 623¼ —2
Sep 633¼ 642¾ 631 636¼ —2¼
Dec 654¼ 659¾ 648 653 —2¼
Mar 665 672 661 664¾ —2¾
May 666 673¾ 666 669¼ —2
Jul 660 660½ 657¼ 657¼
Est. sales 114,484. Fri.’s sales 211,690
Fri.’s open int 445,012
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 496¼ 502 493¼ 497½ +1¼
May 508 514½ 505½ 510¼ +1½
Jul 510 517 508¼ 513¾ +2½
Sep 474¼ 478¾ 473½ 476
Dec 472½ 476 471½ 473½
Mar 482½ 486¼ 482½ 484¾ +1
May 488½ 492 488¼ 490½
Jul 490½ 493¾ 490¼ 492
Sep 470 470½ 469 469¼
Dec 466 468¾ 465½ 467
Dec 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ +2½
Est. sales 248,335. Fri.’s sales 439,953
Fri.’s open int 2,046,164, up 15,814
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 337 346¼ 337 345 +7½
May 343¼ 350 342¼ 349¼ +7½
Est. sales 550. Fri.’s sales 736
Fri.’s open int 4,097, up 68
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1033 1041¾ 1026 1036
May 1049 1058 1042½ 1052¼ ½
Jul 1066 1073¾ 1058½ 1067¾ ½
Aug 1063¾ 1070¼ 1056¼ 1065½
Sep 1048 1054½ 1041¼ 1050¼
Nov 1051 1057 1043¾ 1052½
Jan 1060¼ 1066¾ 1055¾ 1062½
Mar 1057¾ 1065¼ 1054 1061½ ½
May 1059¼ 1067¼ 1058½ 1067¼ +2¼
Jul 1069 1072 1068 1072 +1¼
Nov 1039 1042 1038½ 1041½ +2
Est. sales 126,930. Fri.’s sales 264,326
Fri.’s open int 894,779, up 474
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 46.10 46.51 45.58 46.43 +.36
May 46.53 46.97 46.04 46.90 +.38
Jul 46.77 47.21 46.30 47.14 +.38
Aug 46.64 47.01 46.13 46.96 +.38
Sep 46.39 46.73 45.86 46.69 +.38
Oct 46.12 46.41 45.55 46.41 +.41
Dec 45.98 46.38 45.52 46.32 +.36
Jan 46.01 46.37 45.58 46.36 +.38
Mar 45.74 46.14 45.74 46.14 +.16
Est. sales 58,586. Fri.’s sales 130,535
Fri.’s open int 565,846, up 2,718
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 295.30 298.00 293.20 295.20 —.70
May 303.50 306.20 301.50 303.30 —.70
Jul 310.70 312.80 308.40 310.00 —.70
Aug 312.30 314.60 310.30 312.10 —.50
Sep 313.50 315.50 311.60 313.10 —.50
Oct 314.00 315.90 312.30 313.40 —.60
Dec 317.90 319.60 315.90 317.20 —.70
Jan 319.10 320.40 317.70 319.40 +.20
Mar 318.60 320.40 318.00 319.20
May 319.80 319.80 319.60 319.60 —.50
Est. sales 66,537. Fri.’s sales 166,325
Fri.’s open int 585,826

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

