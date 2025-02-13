CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|574
|581
|571½
|572¾
|—1½
|May
|588
|594
|585
|586¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|599
|604¾
|596
|598
|—
|¾
|Sep
|612
|617¾
|609½
|611½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|631
|636¼
|628¼
|630¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|644¼
|651¼
|644¼
|647
|+¾
|May
|651¾
|658½
|651¾
|656½
|+3¼
|Jul
|649¼
|649½
|649¼
|649½
|+4
|Est. sales 80,116.
|Wed.’s sales 217,004
|Wed.’s open int 444,311
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|489¾
|492¼
|485¼
|489¼
|—1
|May
|503¼
|505½
|499½
|502¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|506½
|508¾
|503½
|506¼
|—1
|Sep
|473
|474½
|470¼
|472¼
|—1½
|Dec
|473¼
|473¾
|470¼
|470½
|—3
|Mar
|483½
|484¼
|480¾
|480¾
|—3½
|May
|489½
|490
|487½
|488
|—2
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|489½
|489½
|—2½
|Dec
|465¼
|466¼
|464
|464
|—2
|Est. sales 270,502.
|Wed.’s sales 542,757
|Wed.’s open int 2,033,107,
|up 6,975
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|333½
|338½
|331¼
|331½
|—1½
|May
|343½
|346¼
|339½
|339¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|347¾
|347¾
|344
|344
|—4½
|Dec
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|Est. sales 459.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 4,002,
|up 90
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1028½
|1032½
|1024
|1025¼
|—2½
|May
|1046
|1050
|1041¼
|1042¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1062
|1065¾
|1057
|1058¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|1060
|1062
|1054
|1055½
|—3½
|Sep
|1042½
|1044¾
|1038¼
|1040½
|—1¾
|Nov
|1044
|1047¼
|1040½
|1042¾
|—1¼
|Jan
|1053
|1056½
|1050½
|1052¾
|—1
|Mar
|1051½
|1055½
|1050
|1052
|—
|¾
|May
|1056¾
|1059¼
|1053½
|1056½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1061¾
|1065¼
|1060½
|1064
|+1
|Nov
|1032½
|1034
|1032½
|1033¾
|+2¼
|Est. sales 139,532.
|Wed.’s sales 359,090
|Wed.’s open int 894,725
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.66
|45.83
|45.03
|45.36
|—.30
|May
|46.14
|46.29
|45.53
|45.83
|—.30
|Jul
|46.36
|46.50
|45.80
|46.08
|—.28
|Aug
|46.15
|46.27
|45.62
|45.91
|—.26
|Sep
|45.89
|46.03
|45.37
|45.66
|—.25
|Oct
|45.61
|45.71
|45.06
|45.35
|—.24
|Dec
|45.56
|45.67
|45.07
|45.38
|—.21
|Jan
|45.55
|45.62
|45.08
|45.35
|—.28
|Mar
|45.25
|45.41
|45.10
|45.41
|—.21
|May
|45.22
|45.22
|45.22
|45.22
|—.50
|Jul
|45.31
|45.31
|45.31
|45.31
|—.52
|Aug
|45.18
|45.18
|45.18
|45.18
|—.51
|Est. sales 73,853.
|Wed.’s sales 177,440
|Wed.’s open int 557,803
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|294.00
|296.20
|293.10
|293.30
|—.80
|May
|302.30
|304.40
|301.30
|301.40
|—.90
|Jul
|309.60
|311.40
|308.30
|308.50
|—.90
|Aug
|311.70
|313.60
|310.60
|310.60
|—1.10
|Sep
|312.80
|314.70
|311.80
|311.80
|—1.00
|Oct
|313.50
|315.10
|312.20
|312.30
|—1.00
|Dec
|317.10
|318.70
|315.90
|316.00
|—.90
|Jan
|317.70
|319.60
|317.10
|317.40
|—.50
|Mar
|318.40
|319.40
|317.10
|318.00
|+.10
|Jul
|321.60
|321.60
|321.60
|321.60
|+.50
|Aug
|320.60
|320.60
|319.50
|319.50
|—.80
|Est. sales 73,532.
|Wed.’s sales 178,803
|Wed.’s open int 585,045
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.