CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 574 581 571½ 572¾ —1½ May 588 594 585 586¼ —1¾ Jul 599 604¾ 596 598 — ¾ Sep 612 617¾ 609½ 611½ — ¾ Dec 631 636¼ 628¼ 630¼ — ¾ Mar 644¼ 651¼ 644¼ 647 +¾ May 651¾ 658½ 651¾ 656½ +3¼ Jul 649¼ 649½ 649¼ 649½ +4 Est. sales 80,116. Wed.’s sales 217,004 Wed.’s open int 444,311 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 489¾ 492¼ 485¼ 489¼ —1 May 503¼ 505½ 499½ 502¾ —1¼ Jul 506½ 508¾ 503½ 506¼ —1 Sep 473 474½ 470¼ 472¼ —1½ Dec 473¼ 473¾ 470¼ 470½ —3 Mar 483½ 484¼ 480¾ 480¾ —3½ May 489½ 490 487½ 488 —2 Jul 491¾ 492¼ 489½ 489½ —2½ Dec 465¼ 466¼ 464 464 —2 Est. sales 270,502. Wed.’s sales 542,757 Wed.’s open int 2,033,107, up 6,975 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 333½ 338½ 331¼ 331½ —1½ May 343½ 346¼ 339½ 339¾ —1¼ Jul 347¾ 347¾ 344 344 —4½ Dec 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ Est. sales 459. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 4,002, up 90 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1028½ 1032½ 1024 1025¼ —2½ May 1046 1050 1041¼ 1042¼ —3½ Jul 1062 1065¾ 1057 1058¼ —3¾ Aug 1060 1062 1054 1055½ —3½ Sep 1042½ 1044¾ 1038¼ 1040½ —1¾ Nov 1044 1047¼ 1040½ 1042¾ —1¼ Jan 1053 1056½ 1050½ 1052¾ —1 Mar 1051½ 1055½ 1050 1052 — ¾ May 1056¾ 1059¼ 1053½ 1056½ — ¼ Jul 1061¾ 1065¼ 1060½ 1064 +1 Nov 1032½ 1034 1032½ 1033¾ +2¼ Est. sales 139,532. Wed.’s sales 359,090 Wed.’s open int 894,725 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.66 45.83 45.03 45.36 —.30 May 46.14 46.29 45.53 45.83 —.30 Jul 46.36 46.50 45.80 46.08 —.28 Aug 46.15 46.27 45.62 45.91 —.26 Sep 45.89 46.03 45.37 45.66 —.25 Oct 45.61 45.71 45.06 45.35 —.24 Dec 45.56 45.67 45.07 45.38 —.21 Jan 45.55 45.62 45.08 45.35 —.28 Mar 45.25 45.41 45.10 45.41 —.21 May 45.22 45.22 45.22 45.22 —.50 Jul 45.31 45.31 45.31 45.31 —.52 Aug 45.18 45.18 45.18 45.18 —.51 Est. sales 73,853. Wed.’s sales 177,440 Wed.’s open int 557,803 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 294.00 296.20 293.10 293.30 —.80 May 302.30 304.40 301.30 301.40 —.90 Jul 309.60 311.40 308.30 308.50 —.90 Aug 311.70 313.60 310.60 310.60 —1.10 Sep 312.80 314.70 311.80 311.80 —1.00 Oct 313.50 315.10 312.20 312.30 —1.00 Dec 317.10 318.70 315.90 316.00 —.90 Jan 317.70 319.60 317.10 317.40 —.50 Mar 318.40 319.40 317.10 318.00 +.10 Jul 321.60 321.60 321.60 321.60 +.50 Aug 320.60 320.60 319.50 319.50 —.80 Est. sales 73,532. Wed.’s sales 178,803 Wed.’s open int 585,045

