CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 581¼ 586 576½ 577½ —5¼ May 594¾ 599¼ 589½ 590½ —5 Jul 605¼ 610½ 600¼ 602¼ —4 Sep 618¼ 622¾ 613¾ 615 —4¼ Dec 635 640¾ 632½ 633 —4½ Mar 648¼ 655¼ 647 649 —3½ May 662 662 658¾ 658¾ —1 Jul 651¾ 655 650½ 650½ —2¼ Sep 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —1¾ Est. sales 76,657. Fri.’s sales 205,664 Fri.’s open int 461,068 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 485¾ 491½ 482¼ 488¾ +1¼ May 498¼ 504½ 495¼ 501¾ +1¼ Jul 502 507½ 499¼ 505 +½ Sep 465 470½ 462¾ 468½ +1½ Dec 464 469 462 467½ +1½ Mar 474½ 479½ 472¾ 478¼ +1½ May 480½ 484¾ 480½ 484¼ +1½ Jul 483 488 483 488 +2¾ Sep 465¼ 466½ 464¼ 466½ Dec 464 467¼ 462¼ 466¼ +1½ Est. sales 189,819. Fri.’s sales 542,574 Fri.’s open int 2,016,018 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 351¼ 352 347 347 —3¼ May 358 359¼ 357 357¼ — ¾ Est. sales 276. Fri.’s sales 800 Fri.’s open int 3,833, up 99 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1046½ 1052¼ 1043 1048 —1½ May 1062½ 1068½ 1058¾ 1064 —1½ Jul 1079¼ 1083½ 1074¼ 1079¼ —1¾ Aug 1072¼ 1078¼ 1069¾ 1074¼ —2 Sep 1055 1059½ 1051½ 1055¾ —1¾ Nov 1056½ 1059½ 1052 1055¾ —1¾ Jan 1064 1067½ 1062 1064 —2¼ Mar 1061½ 1065½ 1060 1065 +1 May 1063½ 1067¼ 1063½ 1065¾ — ¾ Jul 1069 1073 1068 1071¾ — ¼ Nov 1032 1041 1032 1037¾ +¾ Est. sales 111,065. Fri.’s sales 308,114 Fri.’s open int 900,609, up 2,958 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.94 46.12 45.45 45.87 —.11 May 46.47 46.65 46.00 46.43 —.05 Jul 46.61 46.86 46.21 46.66 —.03 Aug 46.25 46.64 46.07 46.47 —.04 Sep 46.01 46.37 45.80 46.21 —.03 Oct 45.75 46.06 45.50 45.90 —.04 Dec 45.72 46.07 45.53 45.92 —.03 Jan 45.76 46.10 45.66 45.93 —.05 Mar 45.90 45.90 45.90 45.90 —.06 Est. sales 61,201. Fri.’s sales 171,218 Fri.’s open int 575,396 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 301.00 302.80 299.20 300.70 —.70 May 308.80 310.80 307.50 308.60 —.60 Jul 315.80 318.00 314.80 315.80 —.60 Aug 317.60 320.10 317.00 317.80 —.50 Sep 318.40 320.60 317.70 318.40 —.60 Oct 317.90 320.80 317.80 318.60 —.30 Dec 321.60 324.00 321.30 322.00 —.20 Jan 322.30 324.60 322.00 322.30 —.50 Mar 321.70 324.20 321.40 322.00 —.10 Est. sales 64,947. Fri.’s sales 138,159 Fri.’s open int 590,258

