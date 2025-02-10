CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|581¼
|586
|576½
|577½
|—5¼
|May
|594¾
|599¼
|589½
|590½
|—5
|Jul
|605¼
|610½
|600¼
|602¼
|—4
|Sep
|618¼
|622¾
|613¾
|615
|—4¼
|Dec
|635
|640¾
|632½
|633
|—4½
|Mar
|648¼
|655¼
|647
|649
|—3½
|May
|662
|662
|658¾
|658¾
|—1
|Jul
|651¾
|655
|650½
|650½
|—2¼
|Sep
|657½
|657½
|657½
|657½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 76,657.
|Fri.’s sales 205,664
|Fri.’s open int 461,068
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|485¾
|491½
|482¼
|488¾
|+1¼
|May
|498¼
|504½
|495¼
|501¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|502
|507½
|499¼
|505
|+½
|Sep
|465
|470½
|462¾
|468½
|+1½
|Dec
|464
|469
|462
|467½
|+1½
|Mar
|474½
|479½
|472¾
|478¼
|+1½
|May
|480½
|484¾
|480½
|484¼
|+1½
|Jul
|483
|488
|483
|488
|+2¾
|Sep
|465¼
|466½
|464¼
|466½
|Dec
|464
|467¼
|462¼
|466¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 189,819.
|Fri.’s sales 542,574
|Fri.’s open int 2,016,018
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|351¼
|352
|347
|347
|—3¼
|May
|358
|359¼
|357
|357¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 276.
|Fri.’s sales 800
|Fri.’s open int 3,833,
|up 99
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1046½
|1052¼
|1043
|1048
|—1½
|May
|1062½
|1068½
|1058¾
|1064
|—1½
|Jul
|1079¼
|1083½
|1074¼
|1079¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1072¼
|1078¼
|1069¾
|1074¼
|—2
|Sep
|1055
|1059½
|1051½
|1055¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|1056½
|1059½
|1052
|1055¾
|—1¾
|Jan
|1064
|1067½
|1062
|1064
|—2¼
|Mar
|1061½
|1065½
|1060
|1065
|+1
|May
|1063½
|1067¼
|1063½
|1065¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1069
|1073
|1068
|1071¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1032
|1041
|1032
|1037¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 111,065.
|Fri.’s sales 308,114
|Fri.’s open int 900,609,
|up 2,958
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.94
|46.12
|45.45
|45.87
|—.11
|May
|46.47
|46.65
|46.00
|46.43
|—.05
|Jul
|46.61
|46.86
|46.21
|46.66
|—.03
|Aug
|46.25
|46.64
|46.07
|46.47
|—.04
|Sep
|46.01
|46.37
|45.80
|46.21
|—.03
|Oct
|45.75
|46.06
|45.50
|45.90
|—.04
|Dec
|45.72
|46.07
|45.53
|45.92
|—.03
|Jan
|45.76
|46.10
|45.66
|45.93
|—.05
|Mar
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|—.06
|Est. sales 61,201.
|Fri.’s sales 171,218
|Fri.’s open int 575,396
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|301.00
|302.80
|299.20
|300.70
|—.70
|May
|308.80
|310.80
|307.50
|308.60
|—.60
|Jul
|315.80
|318.00
|314.80
|315.80
|—.60
|Aug
|317.60
|320.10
|317.00
|317.80
|—.50
|Sep
|318.40
|320.60
|317.70
|318.40
|—.60
|Oct
|317.90
|320.80
|317.80
|318.60
|—.30
|Dec
|321.60
|324.00
|321.30
|322.00
|—.20
|Jan
|322.30
|324.60
|322.00
|322.30
|—.50
|Mar
|321.70
|324.20
|321.40
|322.00
|—.10
|Est. sales 64,947.
|Fri.’s sales 138,159
|Fri.’s open int 590,258
