CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 572¼ 576½ 566½ 574½ +2¼ May 584¾ 588½ 579¼ 586½ +2 Jul 596¾ 600¾ 591¾ 598¾ +2 Sep 610¾ 614¼ 605¾ 612 +1½ Dec 629 633 624¾ 631 +2 Mar 645 647¼ 642 646¾ +2 May 651¾ 654¼ 649¾ 649¾ —3 Jul 645½ 648¼ 645½ 648¼ +1¾ Sep 653 653¾ 653 653¾ Dec 660¼ 665¼ 660¼ 665¼ Est. sales 62,348. Wed.’s sales 184,277 Wed.’s open int 476,593, up 1,413 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 493¼ 495¾ 486 488¼ —5 May 504½ 506¾ 498 499¾ —5 Jul 507¼ 509¼ 501½ 503¼ —4¼ Sep 470 471¼ 465½ 467 —3½ Dec 467¾ 469¼ 464¾ 465¾ —2¾ Mar 478¾ 480¼ 476 477 —2½ May 485¼ 485¼ 483¼ 484¼ —1¾ Jul 488 488¼ 485¾ 487¼ —1¼ Sep 469¼ 469¼ 466 466 —2¾ Dec 466¾ 467½ 464¾ 465 —1¾ May 470 483¼ 470 483¼ Est. sales 239,467. Wed.’s sales 448,653 Wed.’s open int 2,031,493, up 12,072 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366 366½ 359½ 364¾ —3 May 368¼ 370 365¾ 366¼ —1¾ Est. sales 225. Wed.’s sales 815 Wed.’s open int 3,670, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1057¼ 1066½ 1049¾ 1051¼ —5¾ May 1072¾ 1081¾ 1065¼ 1066¾ —5½ Jul 1087½ 1096½ 1080 1081¼ —5½ Aug 1081½ 1090¼ 1074¾ 1076 —5 Sep 1063 1072 1056¾ 1058¼ —4½ Nov 1061½ 1071½ 1056½ 1058 —4½ Jan 1070½ 1079½ 1064¾ 1066¼ —4½ Mar 1067½ 1075½ 1062¼ 1065½ —2½ May 1072¾ 1075½ 1064¾ 1065¾ —4½ Jul 1082¼ 1083½ 1075½ 1075½ — ½ Nov 1044½ 1049½ 1036½ 1039 —3½ Est. sales 138,129. Wed.’s sales 322,217 Wed.’s open int 885,588 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.08 45.53 44.72 44.92 —.17 May 45.60 46.04 45.24 45.47 —.13 Jul 45.83 46.34 45.53 45.72 —.16 Aug 45.65 46.12 45.36 45.56 —.14 Sep 45.23 45.86 45.16 45.33 —.12 Oct 44.95 45.53 44.86 45.02 —.12 Dec 45.14 45.54 44.83 45.01 —.13 Jan 45.15 45.59 45.02 45.15 —.05 Mar 45.31 45.46 45.15 45.15 —.06 May 45.22 45.22 45.22 45.22 —.09 Est. sales 52,106. Wed.’s sales 116,640 Wed.’s open int 572,384 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 308.30 310.50 304.00 304.40 —3.90 May 316.40 318.60 312.00 312.50 —3.80 Jul 323.70 326.00 319.40 319.80 —3.90 Aug 325.60 327.70 321.40 321.60 —3.90 Sep 326.20 328.20 322.00 322.60 —3.50 Oct 326.10 328.10 322.00 322.50 —3.50 Dec 329.20 331.30 325.30 325.80 —3.30 Jan 328.90 331.40 325.80 326.60 —3.10 Mar 329.00 330.80 325.40 326.90 —2.00 May 326.50 326.50 326.50 326.50 —3.00 Jul 330.40 330.40 329.80 329.80 —1.80 Est. sales 68,408. Wed.’s sales 136,264 Wed.’s open int 595,752, up 1,924

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.