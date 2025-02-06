CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|572¼
|576½
|566½
|574½
|+2¼
|May
|584¾
|588½
|579¼
|586½
|+2
|Jul
|596¾
|600¾
|591¾
|598¾
|+2
|Sep
|610¾
|614¼
|605¾
|612
|+1½
|Dec
|629
|633
|624¾
|631
|+2
|Mar
|645
|647¼
|642
|646¾
|+2
|May
|651¾
|654¼
|649¾
|649¾
|—3
|Jul
|645½
|648¼
|645½
|648¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|653
|653¾
|653
|653¾
|Dec
|660¼
|665¼
|660¼
|665¼
|Est. sales 62,348.
|Wed.’s sales 184,277
|Wed.’s open int 476,593,
|up 1,413
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|493¼
|495¾
|486
|488¼
|—5
|May
|504½
|506¾
|498
|499¾
|—5
|Jul
|507¼
|509¼
|501½
|503¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|470
|471¼
|465½
|467
|—3½
|Dec
|467¾
|469¼
|464¾
|465¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|478¾
|480¼
|476
|477
|—2½
|May
|485¼
|485¼
|483¼
|484¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|488
|488¼
|485¾
|487¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|469¼
|469¼
|466
|466
|—2¾
|Dec
|466¾
|467½
|464¾
|465
|—1¾
|May
|470
|483¼
|470
|483¼
|Est. sales 239,467.
|Wed.’s sales 448,653
|Wed.’s open int 2,031,493,
|up 12,072
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366
|366½
|359½
|364¾
|—3
|May
|368¼
|370
|365¾
|366¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 225.
|Wed.’s sales 815
|Wed.’s open int 3,670,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1057¼
|1066½
|1049¾
|1051¼
|—5¾
|May
|1072¾
|1081¾
|1065¼
|1066¾
|—5½
|Jul
|1087½
|1096½
|1080
|1081¼
|—5½
|Aug
|1081½
|1090¼
|1074¾
|1076
|—5
|Sep
|1063
|1072
|1056¾
|1058¼
|—4½
|Nov
|1061½
|1071½
|1056½
|1058
|—4½
|Jan
|1070½
|1079½
|1064¾
|1066¼
|—4½
|Mar
|1067½
|1075½
|1062¼
|1065½
|—2½
|May
|1072¾
|1075½
|1064¾
|1065¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1082¼
|1083½
|1075½
|1075½
|—
|½
|Nov
|1044½
|1049½
|1036½
|1039
|—3½
|Est. sales 138,129.
|Wed.’s sales 322,217
|Wed.’s open int 885,588
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.08
|45.53
|44.72
|44.92
|—.17
|May
|45.60
|46.04
|45.24
|45.47
|—.13
|Jul
|45.83
|46.34
|45.53
|45.72
|—.16
|Aug
|45.65
|46.12
|45.36
|45.56
|—.14
|Sep
|45.23
|45.86
|45.16
|45.33
|—.12
|Oct
|44.95
|45.53
|44.86
|45.02
|—.12
|Dec
|45.14
|45.54
|44.83
|45.01
|—.13
|Jan
|45.15
|45.59
|45.02
|45.15
|—.05
|Mar
|45.31
|45.46
|45.15
|45.15
|—.06
|May
|45.22
|45.22
|45.22
|45.22
|—.09
|Est. sales 52,106.
|Wed.’s sales 116,640
|Wed.’s open int 572,384
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|308.30
|310.50
|304.00
|304.40
|—3.90
|May
|316.40
|318.60
|312.00
|312.50
|—3.80
|Jul
|323.70
|326.00
|319.40
|319.80
|—3.90
|Aug
|325.60
|327.70
|321.40
|321.60
|—3.90
|Sep
|326.20
|328.20
|322.00
|322.60
|—3.50
|Oct
|326.10
|328.10
|322.00
|322.50
|—3.50
|Dec
|329.20
|331.30
|325.30
|325.80
|—3.30
|Jan
|328.90
|331.40
|325.80
|326.60
|—3.10
|Mar
|329.00
|330.80
|325.40
|326.90
|—2.00
|May
|326.50
|326.50
|326.50
|326.50
|—3.00
|Jul
|330.40
|330.40
|329.80
|329.80
|—1.80
|Est. sales 68,408.
|Wed.’s sales 136,264
|Wed.’s open int 595,752,
|up 1,924
