CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|555
|568½
|550½
|568½
|+9
|May
|567½
|580¼
|563¼
|580
|+7¾
|Jul
|579
|591½
|575½
|591¼
|+7
|Sep
|594
|605
|589¾
|604½
|+6½
|Dec
|611¾
|623¼
|609¼
|622¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|628
|638½
|626
|637¼
|+3¾
|May
|636
|645¼
|636
|645¼
|+3
|Jul
|635½
|640
|633½
|640
|+1½
|Est. sales 65,740.
|Fri.’s sales 139,913
|Fri.’s open int 470,755
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|476¾
|489¾
|472½
|487¼
|+5¼
|May
|488
|500½
|484
|498
|+5
|Jul
|491¾
|503¼
|488¼
|501½
|+4¾
|Sep
|457
|466
|454¾
|465¼
|+5
|Dec
|457½
|465¼
|455
|464¾
|+4½
|Mar
|471¾
|476½
|467
|476¼
|+4½
|May
|474½
|482¾
|474½
|482¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|477¾
|485¼
|476½
|484
|+3½
|Sep
|460¾
|466½
|460¾
|466¼
|+2½
|Dec
|460
|465½
|458¼
|465¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|473½
|473½
|473½
|473½
|Est. sales 414,199.
|Fri.’s sales 597,914
|Fri.’s open int 2,022,316
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345¾
|370¼
|344
|359¾
|+12¼
|May
|354½
|377
|354½
|365½
|+8
|Jul
|367¼
|377
|367¼
|374
|+12¾
|Est. sales 784.
|Fri.’s sales 1,410
|Fri.’s open int 3,793,
|up 2
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1032
|1054
|1031¾
|1052¾
|+10¾
|May
|1048½
|1068¼
|1047½
|1067
|+9½
|Jul
|1064
|1082
|1062½
|1081
|+8¾
|Aug
|1065
|1076
|1058½
|1075
|+7¾
|Sep
|1045
|1056¾
|1041½
|1055¼
|+5¾
|Nov
|1044
|1057¼
|1042
|1056
|+5
|Jan
|1053
|1065
|1052
|1064¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1051¾
|1061¾
|1047¼
|1060¼
|+3¼
|May
|1054½
|1062
|1048½
|1060¼
|+½
|Jul
|1063
|1066¾
|1057¾
|1066¾
|+1
|Nov
|1029¾
|1036½
|1029½
|1036½
|+¾
|Est. sales 180,083.
|Fri.’s sales 322,301
|Fri.’s open int 873,109,
|up 1,667
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.01
|47.54
|46.15
|46.39
|+.28
|May
|47.30
|47.90
|46.52
|46.88
|+.36
|Jul
|47.45
|48.01
|46.78
|47.08
|+.38
|Aug
|47.06
|47.57
|46.48
|46.72
|+.33
|Sep
|46.35
|47.15
|46.12
|46.30
|+.25
|Oct
|45.99
|46.72
|45.69
|45.91
|+.22
|Dec
|46.25
|46.73
|45.67
|45.89
|+.20
|Jan
|46.20
|46.69
|45.68
|45.92
|+.18
|Mar
|46.11
|46.53
|45.70
|45.84
|+.14
|Est. sales 130,374.
|Fri.’s sales 270,671
|Fri.’s open int 560,072
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|298.60
|301.90
|295.30
|301.30
|+.20
|May
|307.00
|310.30
|303.80
|309.60
|Jul
|314.00
|317.90
|311.40
|317.40
|Aug
|316.30
|319.50
|313.20
|318.20
|—1.00
|Sep
|316.50
|319.80
|313.80
|319.50
|—.10
|Oct
|315.90
|319.50
|313.60
|318.90
|—.40
|Dec
|319.60
|322.40
|316.70
|322.00
|—.50
|Jan
|320.90
|322.50
|317.70
|322.50
|—.50
|Mar
|321.10
|321.80
|316.90
|321.60
|—.90
|May
|321.70
|321.70
|321.70
|321.70
|—1.60
|Jul
|321.80
|322.40
|321.80
|322.40
|—3.20
|Aug
|321.50
|323.00
|321.50
|323.00
|—2.00
|Est. sales 94,552.
|Fri.’s sales 173,514
|Fri.’s open int 587,290,
|up 1,174
