CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 555 568½ 550½ 568½ +9 May 567½ 580¼ 563¼ 580 +7¾ Jul 579 591½ 575½ 591¼ +7 Sep 594 605 589¾ 604½ +6½ Dec 611¾ 623¼ 609¼ 622¾ +5¾ Mar 628 638½ 626 637¼ +3¾ May 636 645¼ 636 645¼ +3 Jul 635½ 640 633½ 640 +1½ Est. sales 65,740. Fri.’s sales 139,913 Fri.’s open int 470,755 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 476¾ 489¾ 472½ 487¼ +5¼ May 488 500½ 484 498 +5 Jul 491¾ 503¼ 488¼ 501½ +4¾ Sep 457 466 454¾ 465¼ +5 Dec 457½ 465¼ 455 464¾ +4½ Mar 471¾ 476½ 467 476¼ +4½ May 474½ 482¾ 474½ 482¾ +4¾ Jul 477¾ 485¼ 476½ 484 +3½ Sep 460¾ 466½ 460¾ 466¼ +2½ Dec 460 465½ 458¼ 465¼ +2¾ Mar 473½ 473½ 473½ 473½ Est. sales 414,199. Fri.’s sales 597,914 Fri.’s open int 2,022,316 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345¾ 370¼ 344 359¾ +12¼ May 354½ 377 354½ 365½ +8 Jul 367¼ 377 367¼ 374 +12¾ Est. sales 784. Fri.’s sales 1,410 Fri.’s open int 3,793, up 2 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1032 1054 1031¾ 1052¾ +10¾ May 1048½ 1068¼ 1047½ 1067 +9½ Jul 1064 1082 1062½ 1081 +8¾ Aug 1065 1076 1058½ 1075 +7¾ Sep 1045 1056¾ 1041½ 1055¼ +5¾ Nov 1044 1057¼ 1042 1056 +5 Jan 1053 1065 1052 1064¼ +4¾ Mar 1051¾ 1061¾ 1047¼ 1060¼ +3¼ May 1054½ 1062 1048½ 1060¼ +½ Jul 1063 1066¾ 1057¾ 1066¾ +1 Nov 1029¾ 1036½ 1029½ 1036½ +¾ Est. sales 180,083. Fri.’s sales 322,301 Fri.’s open int 873,109, up 1,667 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.01 47.54 46.15 46.39 +.28 May 47.30 47.90 46.52 46.88 +.36 Jul 47.45 48.01 46.78 47.08 +.38 Aug 47.06 47.57 46.48 46.72 +.33 Sep 46.35 47.15 46.12 46.30 +.25 Oct 45.99 46.72 45.69 45.91 +.22 Dec 46.25 46.73 45.67 45.89 +.20 Jan 46.20 46.69 45.68 45.92 +.18 Mar 46.11 46.53 45.70 45.84 +.14 Est. sales 130,374. Fri.’s sales 270,671 Fri.’s open int 560,072 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 298.60 301.90 295.30 301.30 +.20 May 307.00 310.30 303.80 309.60 Jul 314.00 317.90 311.40 317.40 Aug 316.30 319.50 313.20 318.20 —1.00 Sep 316.50 319.80 313.80 319.50 —.10 Oct 315.90 319.50 313.60 318.90 —.40 Dec 319.60 322.40 316.70 322.00 —.50 Jan 320.90 322.50 317.70 322.50 —.50 Mar 321.10 321.80 316.90 321.60 —.90 May 321.70 321.70 321.70 321.70 —1.60 Jul 321.80 322.40 321.80 322.40 —3.20 Aug 321.50 323.00 321.50 323.00 —2.00 Est. sales 94,552. Fri.’s sales 173,514 Fri.’s open int 587,290, up 1,174

