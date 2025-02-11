Onestream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.4 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $132.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $216.2 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Onestream expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $132 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Onestream expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $583 million to $587 million.

