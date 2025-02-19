OneSpaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.4 million.…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.4 million.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.9 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $895 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $220 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.