Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $923 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.57.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.04 billion, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.7 billion.

