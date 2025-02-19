ONE Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $630.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.9 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.20 to $4.32 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.