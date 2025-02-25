ON24: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.2 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $34 million to $34.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.
ON24 expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 5 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $138.6 million to $141.6 million.
