ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $379.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

