Omnicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $448 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.48 billion, or $7.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.69 billion.

