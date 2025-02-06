Omnicell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.8…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $306.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.5 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

