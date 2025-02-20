Live Radio
Olympic Steel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 4:52 PM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $418.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZEUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZEUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

