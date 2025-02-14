Old Market Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Friday reported a loss of $124,000…

Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Friday reported a loss of $124,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

