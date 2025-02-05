Old Dominion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $263.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.23.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $5.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.