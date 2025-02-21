Oil States International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported profit of $15.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported profit of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.3 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $692.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

