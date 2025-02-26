ODP Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.99 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP

