Oddity Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.5 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $647 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Oddity Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $258 million to $262 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.94 to $1.98 per share, with revenue ranging from $776 million to $785 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.