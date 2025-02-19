Oceaneering International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $56.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $56.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $713.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.5 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.