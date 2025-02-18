Occidental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.06 billion, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.88 billion.

