Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.6 million.

