O-I Glass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $155 million in its fourth quarter.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $106 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.53 billion.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.50 per share.

