NXP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $495 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.51 billion, or $9.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.39 to $2.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.73 billion to $2.93 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

