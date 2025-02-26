Nvidia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $22.09 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $39.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.88 billion, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $130.5 billion.

