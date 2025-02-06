NVent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.7 million. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $752.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331.8 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

NVent expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.08 per share.

