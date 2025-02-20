NV5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.4 million.…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $246.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $941.3 million.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

