Nutrien: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $113 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $674 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.97 billion.

