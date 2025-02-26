Nutanix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $654.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $630 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.52 billion.

