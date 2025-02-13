Nu Skin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $445.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.6 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $365 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.