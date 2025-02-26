NRG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $643 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $643 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.52 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.82 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.13 billion.

