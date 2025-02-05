Novo Nordisk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.04 billion.…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.04 billion.

The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.65 billion, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.12 billion.

