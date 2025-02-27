Novavax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $187.5 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $682.2 million.

