Novanta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $238.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.1 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $949.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVT

