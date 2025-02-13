Nova Ltd.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $50.5 million in…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $50.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.8 million, or $5.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $672.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI

