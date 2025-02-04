Nov Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $160 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $160 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $635 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.87 billion.

