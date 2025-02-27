Norwegian Cruise Line: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $254.5 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $254.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $910.3 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.48 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

