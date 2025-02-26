Northwest Pipe Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $119.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.2 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $492.5 million.

