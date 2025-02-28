Northwest Natural: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported profit of $45 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported profit of $45 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $370.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.9 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.

