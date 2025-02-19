Northern Oil and Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $515 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $545.5 million, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $520.3 million, or $5.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

