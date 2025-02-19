Nordson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $94.7 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $94.7 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $615.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.50.

