NMI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $360.1 million, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $651 million.

