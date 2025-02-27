NLight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its fourth quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.8 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $198.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $51 million.

