NiSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported profit of $223.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $760.4 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.46 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.89 per share.

