Nice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Ra’Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $721.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $442.6 million, or $6.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.78 to $2.88.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.13 to $12.33 per share.

