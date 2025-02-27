NexPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $15.2 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported profit of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.5 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $28.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NREF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.