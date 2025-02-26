NewtekOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.3 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $257.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.