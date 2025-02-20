Newmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 billion. The Denver-based company…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 billion.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.35 billion, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.68 billion.

