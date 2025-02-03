NewMarket: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported profit of $110.7 million in its…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported profit of $110.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $11.56 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $654.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $462.4 million, or $48.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

